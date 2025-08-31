8.30.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on August 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Raiko Arozarena recorded a two-save shutout as Las Vegas Lights FC earned a 1-0 victory against Lexington SC at Cashman Field on a first-half own goal by LSC goalkeeper Brooks Thompson as the Lights took their first win under new Head Coach Devin Rensing.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 31, 2025
- Phoenix Rising, El Paso Locomotive FC Play to 3-3 Draw - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Plays to High-Scoring 3-3 Draw Against El Paso Locomotive FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Midfielder Tommy McNamara
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Devin Rensing as Head Coach
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward McKinze Gaines and Defender Anthony Herbert from New Mexico United
- Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Forward Stefan Stojanovic from FC Tulsa
- Head Coach Antonio Nocerino and Las Vegas Lights FC Agree to Part Ways