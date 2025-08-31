8.30.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 31, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Raiko Arozarena recorded a two-save shutout as Las Vegas Lights FC earned a 1-0 victory against Lexington SC at Cashman Field on a first-half own goal by LSC goalkeeper Brooks Thompson as the Lights took their first win under new Head Coach Devin Rensing.







