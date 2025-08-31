Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team for September FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying Window

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Jojea Kwizera has been called up to the Rwanda Football Federation Men's National team for the nation's final set of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games. Rwanda, who currently sit in second place in Group C of Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup Qualifying, will travel to Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to face Nigeria on Sept. 6. Three days later, The Wasps will conclude CAF group stage play with a trip to Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa to face Zimbabwe. Kwizera receives his club-leading seventh international call-up as an active RIFC player and is the only player to receive a senior call-up in 2025.

"I am very excited," Kwizera said. "Getting to score at home during the last window and celebrate with the fans was really special. With tough opponents coming up, we know this is not going to be easy and we are going to have to work for it. But we are extremely motivated to fight for World Cup qualification."

After four games played across two previous group stage windows, Rwanda (2W-2L-2T) is currently in second place in Group C with eight points. With all nine group winners automatically qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Rwanda's final two group stage fixtures in September are critical as The Wasps are just five points removed from automatic qualification.

Kwizera has played a crucial role in Rwanda's World Cup Qualifying journey over the last two seasons, quickly becoming a regular in the squad. Kwizera's most recent World Cup Qualifying action with The Wasps came on March 25, when he scored the lone goal in Rwanda's 1-1 draw with Lesotho in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup Qualifying matchup to help Rwanda finish the window in second place. The goal was the second of his international career.

On November 18, 2024, the midfielder provided an assist in a stunning upset win over Nigeria during the qualification rounds of the 2024 African Cup of Nations. In June 2024, the 26-year-old scored the first goal of his international career in a 1-0 win over Lesotho, leading The Wasps to three crucial points.

Kwizera, who was called up to the Rwanda National Team four times in 2024 and three times in 2025, will miss Rhode Island FC's game vs. Louisville City FC on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Kwizera signed with Rhode Island FC on Jan. 4, 2024, and was instrumental in his first season in the Ocean State. The midfielder tallied three goals to finish third on the team, and added six assists in 30 appearances. Kwizera earned back-to-back selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week last July after impressive showings against Louisville City FC and El Paso Locomotive FC, and once again in October following a strong performance against San Antonio FC. This season, Kwizera has amassed more than 4,000 minutes in 18 appearances across all competitions, scoring his first goal on May 31, when he netted the game-winner vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to keep RIFC atop Group 4 in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

Before signing with Rhode Island FC, Kwizera spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Major League Soccer side CF Montréal, playing 407 minutes across 12 regular season appearances. Prior to his time in Montréal, Kwizera spent time playing at the collegiate level at both Utah State University Eastern and Utah Valley University.

