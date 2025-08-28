8.27.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lucca Dourado recorded a first-half brace before Nico Brown scored in the 83rd minute to power Forward Madison FC to a 3-0 win over Texoma FC at Breese Stevens Field, ending the hosts' winless streak at five matches and putting them just two points below the playoff line.







