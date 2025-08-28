8.27.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Lucca Dourado recorded a first-half brace before Nico Brown scored in the 83rd minute to power Forward Madison FC to a 3-0 win over Texoma FC at Breese Stevens Field, ending the hosts' winless streak at five matches and putting them just two points below the playoff line.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 27, 2025
- Forward Madison FC Defeat Texoma FC Tonight in Three-Goal Thriller - Forward Madison FC
- Texoma Comes up Short in Madison - Texoma FC
- The Vision Behind Corpus Christi FC - Corpus Christi FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Forward Madison FC Defeat Texoma FC Tonight in Three-Goal Thriller
- Forward Madison FC Sign Forward Dean Boltz on Loan from Chicago Fire FC
- Match Preview: FMFC vs Texoma FC
- Forward Madison FC Assistant Coach John Pascarella Departs for Tampa Bay
- Forward Madison FC Fall to Spokane Velocity at Home