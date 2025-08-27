8.20.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC overcomes late deficit against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, salvages 1-1 draw via Aodhan Quinn's 90th-minute own goal; Greenville advance to 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals on penalties, 6-5.







