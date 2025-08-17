8.16.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Jürgen Damm scored with three minutes to go to earn Oakland Roots SC a 3-3 draw against Sacramento Republic FC in a contest that saw both sides hold the lead and Republic FC's Rodrigo López record a goal and assist to move to 50 regular season assists in the SL Championship's history.







