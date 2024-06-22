7-Run 9th Inning Leads PaddleHeads Past Mustangs

June 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BILLINGS, MT - Most of the action in Game 4 of this 6-game slate between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Billings Mustangs would be dictated by outstanding starting pitching. PaddleHeads starter Nick Parker was absolutely dominant through his first 6 innings on the mound allowing just 1 hit in those innings. On the flipside, Mustangs starter Ethan McRrae would walk out of the dugout in the top of the 9th in an effort to claim a complete game win. For the 3rd night in a row it seemed the PaddleHeads offense would not find enough trailing by a 5 run margin in the top of the 9th. A 7-run rally however would seemingly bring the PaddleHeads back from the dead.

Missoula would send 11 men to the plate as part of a 7-run rally in the top of the 9th that saw the PaddleHeads miraculously take their first lead of the evening with hits, walks and one crucial error playing a role. Ethan Swanson would then pitch through a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the 9th striking out the side to preserve the save as the PaddleHeads would escape with a 9-7 win.

