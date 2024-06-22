Pitchers Come to Play in Another Range Rider Win

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (18-10) leaned on a dominant pitching performance to escape Glacier Bank Park with another win Friday night. Trevor Baker earned his first professional win, while Cam Cowan picked up his first pro save, and Glacier downed Great Falls (6-22) by a score of 4-1.

Baker started on the bump and delivered a very good performance. The rookie fired five innings, allowing just one run and struck out seven. Luke Cooper was able to fired two innings scoreless, while Montana Quigley and Aidan McEvoy combined for a scoreless frame as well. Cowan came on in the ninth with a three-run lead, and was able to slam the door thanks to two strikeouts. The Range Riders made numerous splendid defensive plays as there were three different throw outs at home by the infield to help a couple jams escaped by the pitching staff.

The scoring didn't take long for the Range Riders as three walks loaded the bases for Glacier in the first before Nick Block pelted a single into center field to score two runs. Then, desperately in need of some insurance, Christian Kirtley stepped into a pinch-hitting role where he doubled into the gap in right center field and made it 4-1. Mason Dinesen was the only multi-hit Range Rider on the day, finishing 2-3.

The Range Riders have ensured a split in the series and will go for the series win tomorrow at 7:05 PM when they take on the Voyagers once again. Gates will open at 6:05 PM.

