7.4.2026: Corpus Christi vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







A late goal by Blake Bowen clinched Corpus Christi FC a hard-fought 2-1 win against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex after first-half goals by Jake Keegan and Angelo Kelly.

#usl #uslonyoutube

Sign up for our newsletters: https://www.uslchampionship.com/newsletter https://www.uslsuperleague.com/newsletter/

https://uslsoccer.com/

For more content and social media:

USL Championship https://linktr.ee/UnitedSoccerLeague

USL League One https://linktr.ee/uslleagueone

Gainbridge Super League https://linktr.ee/GainbridgeSuperLeague

USL W League https://linktr.ee/USLWLeague

USL League Two https://linktr.ee/uslleaguetwo

USL HQ https://linktr.ee/USLHQ

00:00:00 - Kick Off by Corpus Christi 00:00:12 - Shot by Blake Bowen 00:00:33 - Goal by Jake Keegan 00:01:23 - Shot by Matt Bentley 00:01:47 - Dribble by Omar Hernandez 00:02:03 - DefensiveAct by Sam Roscoe-Byrne 00:02:15 - Shot by Ropapa Mensah 00:02:26 - Offside by Pedro Hernandez 00:02:41 - Pass by Sam Roscoe-Byrne 00:02:48 - Dribble by Omar Hernandez 00:03:12 - Cross by Omar Hernandez 00:03:35 - Goal by Angelo Kelly-Rosales 00:04:16 - Shot by Joshua Ramos 00:04:32 - End Period by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 00:04:47 - Start Period by Corpus Christi 00:05:00 - Shot by Blake Bowen 00:05:24 - Shot by Ropapa Mensah 00:05:50 - Pass by Andrew Booth 00:05:57 - Pass by Sam Roscoe-Byrne 00:06:20 - DefensiveAct by Jake Keegan 00:06:39 - Goal by Blake Bowen 00:07:27 - Shot by Ropapa Mensah 00:07:42 - End Match by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC







United Soccer League One Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.