7.3.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







21-year-old Trinidad and Tobago international Real Gill hammers home first professional goal in 11th minute of stoppage time to help Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC mount two-goal comeback, secure 2-2 draw against Ice and Fire Cup rival Central Valley Fuego FC to stretch unbeaten streak to 10.

