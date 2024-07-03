7.3.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights
July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video
21-year-old Trinidad and Tobago international Real Gill hammers home first professional goal in 11th minute of stoppage time to help Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC mount two-goal comeback, secure 2-2 draw against Ice and Fire Cup rival Central Valley Fuego FC to stretch unbeaten streak to 10.
Check out the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 3, 2024
- Fuego FC and Hailstorm FC Battle to Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Dramatic Showdown - Central Valley Fuego FC
- Forward Madison Handed First Loss In 2024 Season Against Richmond - Forward Madison FC
- Forward Madison Handed First Loss in 2024 Season against Richmond - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Stories
- Hailstorm Hit Five in Win over Knoxville
- Hailstorm Ready for a Shot at Glory in Omaha
- Stoppage Time Equalizer Earns Hailstorm a Point in Chattanooga
- Hailstorm Look for First League Win of 2024 in Greenville
- Hailstorm Look for First League Win of 2024 in Greenville