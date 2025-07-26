7.26.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Sebastián Saucedo scored his first goal for Birmingham Legion FC with nine minutes to go to lift the hosts to a 2-1 victory against Forward Madison FC in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, earning Legion a place in the Quarterfinals as the first Wild Card.
