7.26.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Sebastián Saucedo scored his first goal for Birmingham Legion FC with nine minutes to go to lift the hosts to a 2-1 victory against Forward Madison FC in Group 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, earning Legion a place in the Quarterfinals as the first Wild Card.

