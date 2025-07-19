7.19.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fabrice Ngah volleyed home the opener in the 10th minute before Nathan Messer equalized in the 69th minute as the Charlotte Independence and Portland Hearts of Pine played to a 1-1 draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
