Sports stats

USL1 Texoma FC

7.12.2025: Texoma FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC YouTube Video


In first meeting between 2025 expansion sides, Portland Hearts of Pine snap Texoma FC's nine-match unbeaten run in league play with 1-0 victory at Historic Bearcat Stadium, as Masashi Wada forces decisive own goal in fifth minute.
Check out the Texoma FC Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Texoma FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central