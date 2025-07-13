7.12.2025: Texoma FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC YouTube Video







In first meeting between 2025 expansion sides, Portland Hearts of Pine snap Texoma FC's nine-match unbeaten run in league play with 1-0 victory at Historic Bearcat Stadium, as Masashi Wada forces decisive own goal in fifth minute.







