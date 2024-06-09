6.8.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights
June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC remains atop West Group, extends unbeaten streak to six with 4-3 victory against Ice and Fire Cup foe Central Valley Fuego FC in fifth consecutive victory against rivals.
Check out the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from June 9, 2024
- Despite Loss, Fuego Valiantly Fights Hailstorm in the Fifth Ice & Fire Cup Match - Central Valley Fuego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Stories
- Hailstorm Hit Five in Win over Knoxville
- Hailstorm Ready for a Shot at Glory in Omaha
- Stoppage Time Equalizer Earns Hailstorm a Point in Chattanooga
- Hailstorm Look for First League Win of 2024 in Greenville
- Hailstorm Look for First League Win of 2024 in Greenville