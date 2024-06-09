6.8.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC remains atop West Group, extends unbeaten streak to six with 4-3 victory against Ice and Fire Cup foe Central Valley Fuego FC in fifth consecutive victory against rivals.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 9, 2024

Despite Loss, Fuego Valiantly Fights Hailstorm in the Fifth Ice & Fire Cup Match - Central Valley Fuego FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.