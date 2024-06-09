Sports stats



Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

6.8.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video


Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC remains atop West Group, extends unbeaten streak to six with 4-3 victory against Ice and Fire Cup foe Central Valley Fuego FC in fifth consecutive victory against rivals.
Check out the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from June 9, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central