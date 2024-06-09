MacKinnon Paces Triumph Again in 3-1 Win at Tormenta

Statesboro, GA - Lyam MacKinnon's dominating tournament play continued, as the Swiss forward scored two goals to seal a 3-1 win for the Greenville Triumph over rival-Tormenta FC in Statesboro, Georgia on Sunday night. Leo Castro scored early for the Triumph before MacKinnon netted two in the final 10 minutes to secure the victory for the visitors. The win cushioned Greenville's lead in the East pod as the opening stage of the Jägermeister Cup hit the halfway point after four matches.

Greenville opened the rivalry match on the front foot, surging ahead early in the 5th minute as Leo Castro capitalized on a precise cross from Lyam MacKinnon to put his team ahead. The Triumph faithful erupted in celebration as Castro's clinical finish gave them an early advantage. Eight minutes later, though, the match was brought level by Tormenta's Austin Wenner, who scored his first professional goal to draw the tally at 1-1.

As the first half progressed, both teams battled fiercely, with Greenville maintaining a slight edge in possession and shots on goal. Despite their efforts, the scoreboard remained deadlocked at the halftime whistle, setting the stage for a tense second half. The opening frames of the second period saw a more measured approach from both sides, as they sought to gain control and break the stalemate. With the outcome hanging in the balance, Greenville seized the initiative in the 80th minute behind leading goal-scorer, Lyam MacKinnon.

A pinpoint delivery from Ben Zakowski found its way into the Tormenta box, where Mackinnon pounced on the opportunity, firing a shot past a defender and into the back of the net to restore the Triumph's lead. The momentum continued to swing in Greenville's favor as co-captain Brandon Fricke returned to the pitch in the 82nd minute, marking his first match action since an injury in early May.

With victory within reach, Greenville sealed the deal in the dying minutes of the game. Ben Zakowski showcased his playmaking prowess, navigating through traffic in midfield before releasing a perfectly timed pass to set Lyam Mackinnon free on a 1-v-1 breakaway. Mackinnon remained composed under pressure, calmly slotting the ball past the Tormenta goalkeeper to double Greenville's lead and secure a hard-fought 3-1 victory in the club's fourth match of the Jägermeister Cup. The club leads the East pod by three points over the Charlotte Independence.

Triumph SC will get an extended rest before its next match, returning to the field on Wednesday, June 19th to host the Charlotte Independence in League One play. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

