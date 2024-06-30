Sports stats



Central Valley Fuego FC

6.29.2024: Central Valley Fuego FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
In first draw across seven-match series, Central Valley Fuego FC, South Georgia Tormenta FC remain lone winless teams in USL Jägermeister Cup play with 1-1 draw at Fresno State Soccer Stadium; Tormenta FC claims extra point with 5-4 penalty kick shootout victory.
