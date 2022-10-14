56 Former Players in Big Leagues in Regular Season, 16 in Postseason

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - From the "260" to "The Show," 56 former Fort Wayne players appeared in the major leagues during the 2022 regular season. This includes a franchise-high five TinCaps alumni who were named Major League Baseball All-Stars and 16 reaching the postseason. See list below.

Dating back to the founding of Fort Wayne's Minor League Baseball franchise in 1993, there have been 208 former Wizards/TinCaps players who've reached the big leagues. (Note: The team was known as the Wizards through 2008 and then rebranded as the TinCaps in 2009.) This doesn't include MLB players rehabbing with the club, like San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell did on April 28 this year.

Over the course of the season, Fort Wayne alumni appeared with 26 of MLB's 30 teams. Twelve players suited up for the TinCaps' parent club, the Padres. Three former TinCaps field staff members are also now with San Diego in hitting instructor Morgan Burkhart (2013-14), athletic trainer Ricky Huerta (2013-15), and strength and conditioning coach Jay Young (2017).

Several more former players and coaches are also big league staff members with other organizations.

"It's so cool to see our former players on the biggest stage in the sport," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "One thing fans may not realize is that in addition to amazing talent, it also takes incredible character to achieve what these guys have. We truly enjoyed getting to know them and their families as people and are so happy for their success. Of course this doesn't even count all the future MLB stars our guys play against in the Midwest League."

The record for most former Fort Wayne players in an MLB season was 58 in 2021. The franchise was a Single-A affiliate originally and has been at the High-A level since 2021.

Position Player Name MLB Team(s) Year(s) in Fort Wayne

INF C.J. Abrams* Padres, Nationals 2019

C Austin Allen A's 2016

LHP Logan Allen Guardians, Orioles 2016-17

INF Gabriel Arias* Guardians 2017-18

RHP Pedro Avila Padres 2017

RHP Anthony Bass Marlins, Blue Jays 2009

RHP Michel Baez Padres 2017

RHP David Bednar** Pirates 2016-17

OF Wynton Bernard* Rockies 2013

RHP Ronald Bolaños Royals 2017

RHP Matt Brash* Mariners 2019

RHP Matt Bush Rangers, Brewers 2005-07

C Luis Campusano Padres 2018

LHP José Castillo Padres 2015-16

RHP Dylan Coleman Royals 2018-19

OF Franchy Cordero Red Sox 2014-15

RHP Enyel De Los Santos Guardians 2016

RHP Zach Eflin Phillies 2013

RHP Anderson Espinoza* Cubs 2016, '21

INF Ty France** Mariners 2016

LHP Max Fried** Braves 2013-14

LHP MacKenzie Gore* Padres, Nationals 2018, '21

RHP Trevor Gott Brewers 2013

C Austin Hedges Guardians 2012

OF Travis Jankowski Mets, Mariners 2012

RHP Michael Kelly* Phillies 2012-13, '15

RHP Corey Kluber Rays 2008

RHP Reiss Knehr Padres 2018

RHP Dinelson Lamet Padres, Rockies 2015

LHP Eric Lauer Brewers 2016

INF Tucupita Marcano Pirates 2019

RHP Adrián Martínez* A's 2018-19

RHP Phil Maton Astros 2016

RHP Miles Mikolas** Cardinals 2010

INF Owen Miller Guardians 2018

LHP Adrian Morejon Padres 2017

RHP Andrés Muñoz Mariners 2017

RHP Chris Paddack Twins 2016

RHP Luis Patiño Rays 2018

LHP Oliver Pérez Diamondbacks 2001

INF Jace Peterson Brewers 2012

RHP Cal Quantrill Guardians 2016

OF Hunter Renfroe Brewers 2013

DH Franmil Reyes Guardians, Cubs 2014-15

RHP Gerardo Reyes Angels 2016

INF Eguy Rosario* Padres 2017

OF Esteury Ruiz* Padres, Brewers 2018*

RHP José Ruiz White Sox 2015

OF Jack Suwinski* Pirates 2017-18

INF Cory Spangenberg Cardinals 2011

RHP Mason Thompson Nationals 2017-18

INF Trea Turner** Dodgers 2014

INF Luis Urías Brewers 2015

INF Josh VanMeter Pirates 2014-15

LHP Ryan Weathers Padres 2018-19

RHP Matt Wisler Rays 2012

