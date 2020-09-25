5,000+ Sign Fan Petition for Volcanoes to Stay

KEIZER, OREGON - The professional baseball world took notice today as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Northwest League, San Francisco Giants Affiliate) broke the hallowed 5,000 petition unique signature mark calling for MLB to continue the club's official affiliation.

The 5,000-mark was eclipsed at www.SaveOurVolcanoes.com by "Jeffrey M. of Oregon" who wrote, "This is affordable family entertainment that is desperately needed in our current economic climate. Our community is better because of this team and what they represent!"

The Volcanoes have directly sent 111 alumni to the Major Leagues, a dozen of which helped win three World Series for the Giants, as well as their 2016 NL Wild Card win. While this is history in itself for a Pacific Northwest MiLB club, SaveOurVolcanoes.com really represents all clubs, said Mickey Walker, Volcanoes CEO.

"As my family and I took a moment to reflect on passing 5,000 signatures, we really know this is an important statement for all Minor League teams rumored to be part of potential upcoming affiliate contractions," Walker said. "We all understand professional baseball is a business. We create many local jobs and create an inspiring and diverse culture for the players to take their shot at World Series history. Minor League baseball is essential for so many communities. All affiliated teams should be allowed to continue as the world bounces back from COVID-19."

Oregon has been hit hard by a series of challenges in 2020, and the fighting spirit of the community is direct evidence why the Volcanoes have earned the right to remain part of MLB-affiliated based, said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes co-owner along with his wife, Lisa Walker.

"It seems like Oregon took every shot that nature and other factors could throw, yet we still are standing and standing strong. I know all other Minor League teams feel the same way about their respective journeys. The American Dream is rooted firmly on a melting pot of people standing strong together and emerging through hard times as a united community. We all call on Major League Baseball to answer the call and empower ALL MiLB teams to remain part of affiliated baseball. This has all the makings of a wonderful ending to an extremely challenging year for everyone."

