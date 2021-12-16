50/50 Raffle Raises over $14,000 for Hannah's Treasure Chest

December 16, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO --- The Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union announced today that $14,303.50 will be presented to Hannah's Treasure Chest after completion of a special holiday online 50/50 raffle. The 50/50 raffle began on November 29 and continued until December 9. A total of $28,607 was generated and was split equally between Hannah's Treasure Chest and the lucky winner, a woman from Springboro.

"We're thankful to have been chosen by the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union as the charity partner in this fun, online raffle. Both organizations have proven to be committed to making the Dayton region a better place to live. This event was a perfect fit for us since all proceeds will benefit our mission of enriching the lives of local children in need. We remained open throughout the pandemic because children's needs never stop and generous support like this when in-person fundraising isn't an option means more children will receive the items they need to grow and thrive. That's a home run in my book," said Deanna Murphy, Executive Director at Hannah's Treasure Chest.

"Day Air takes pride in supporting local organizations who share our passion for helping the community thrive," Day Air Credit Union CEO and President, Bill Burke said. "This holiday season we're excited to partner with the Dayton Dragons to sponsor this unique and fun opportunity for members and our community to give to Hanna's Treasure Chest."

Hannah's Treasure Chest (HTC) is a local non-profit in Centerville that enriches the lives of children in need by creating care packages of clothes, toys, books, cribs, car seats, diapers, and more. They work through 70 community partners, including Homefull, YWCA, Daybreak, CareSource, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Dayton Children's Hospital, to give children experiencing poverty the necessities required to support their dignity and to thrive. For 20 years, HTC has served over 4,000 children annually in the Dayton area. To learn more about the local charity benefitting from this 50/50 raffle, please check out www.hannahstreasure.org

"Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and online to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation," said Dragons President, Robert Murphy as the most recent raffle began.

Throughout the 2021 baseball season, the Dragons conducted 50/50 raffles, raising thousands of dollars for local charities and the Dragons Foundation. The Hope Center for Families, the Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Live, and Muse Machine received money from the raffle, along with the Dragons Foundation, which provides necessary funding and resources to support the countless donations, charitable giving requests, in-kind donations, unique game experiences, and community wide Dragons programs.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from December 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.