5 Key Free Agent Extensions
Published on January 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
CFL free agency is about more than new signings, it's about retention. We look at 5 key free agent extensions that could have the biggest impact this upcoming CFL season.
Canadian Football League Stories from January 22, 2026
- Als Sign a Deal with Americans DB Trey Jones III and DL Bryce Ganious - Montreal Alouettes
- Grey Cup Hits the Road: Championship Trophy to Tour Rider Nation this Winter - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats' Jamal Peters to Join United Way's Sleepless for Our Community - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Roughriders Sign former Old Dominion Standout Marcus Haynes - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Re-Sign Defensive Back Bennett Williams - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive End Willie Jefferson - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
