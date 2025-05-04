5.4.2025: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
In its inaugural USL League One home opener, Portland Hearts of Pine secure 1-1 draw with One Knoxville SC in front of sold-out crowd of 5,784 supporters at Fitzpatrick Stadium, as Stuart Ritchie's second-minute goal for Knoxville was matched by Masashi Wada's equalizer in first-half stoppage time.
