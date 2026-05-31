5.30.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2026
- Phoenix Rising Defeats Sacramento Republic FC 2-0 - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising Defeats Sacramento Republic FC 2-0
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising, Telemundo AZ Team up to Celebrate la Noche de Telemundo as Part of International Night on May 30
- Phoenix Rising Falls to Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3-0, at Al Lang Stadium
- Phoenix Rising Falls to Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3-0