5.20.2025: DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
May 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
DC Power FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC battled to a 1-1 draw at Audi Field, with Loza Abera opening the scoring and Sabrina McNeill netting her first goal of the season to bring the visitors level.
