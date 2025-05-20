5.20.2025: DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

May 20, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC YouTube Video







DC Power FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC battled to a 1-1 draw at Audi Field, with Loza Abera opening the scoring and Sabrina McNeill netting her first goal of the season to bring the visitors level.







