5.16.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Ollie Wright recorded a goal and assist while Hunter Morse posted a six-save performance as Portland Hearts of Pine took a 2-1 victory against Rhode Island FC in Group 5 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Fitzpatrick Stadium on Saturday evening.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.