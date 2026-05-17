5.16.2025: Sarasota Paradise vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Jerry Desdunes recorded his fourth goal of the season in the 33rd minute before Adam Aoumaich scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 76th minute as AV ALTA FC earned a 2-1 victory over Sarasota Paradise at the Premier Sports Complex with Anderson Rosa scoring a beauty for the hosts at the start of the second half.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 16, 2026

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