4.9.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
April 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC extends unbeaten streak to club-record five matches across all competitions to start season, defeats Greenville Triumph SC, 1-0, at Paladin Stadium one week after topping Triumph SC in U.S. Open Cup play.
