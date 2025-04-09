4.9.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

April 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC extends unbeaten streak to club-record five matches across all competitions to start season, defeats Greenville Triumph SC, 1-0, at Paladin Stadium one week after topping Triumph SC in U.S. Open Cup play.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.