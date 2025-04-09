Sports stats



USL1 Greenville Triumph SC

4.9.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

April 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video


One Knoxville SC extends unbeaten streak to club-record five matches across all competitions to start season, defeats Greenville Triumph SC, 1-0, at Paladin Stadium one week after topping Triumph SC in U.S. Open Cup play.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from April 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central