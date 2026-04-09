4.8.2026: Westchester SC vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Dean Guezen recorded a second-half brace to lead Westchester SC to a 2-0 win over Sarasota Paradise in the first meeting between the two sides at The Stadium at Memorial Field despite the hosts playing with 10 men for the final 30 minutes.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 8, 2026

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