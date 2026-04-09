4.8.2026: Westchester SC vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Dean Guezen recorded a second-half brace to lead Westchester SC to a 2-0 win over Sarasota Paradise in the first meeting between the two sides at The Stadium at Memorial Field despite the hosts playing with 10 men for the final 30 minutes.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 8, 2026
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