4.4.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Eliot Goldthorp scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC a 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night after Jack Blake had opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the hosts in the first half.







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