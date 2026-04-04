4.3.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







A hat-trick of penalties by Ajmeer Spengler delivered a 3-2 win for the 10-man New York Cosmos over the Charlotte Independence, canceling out goals by USL Academy products Viggo Ortiz and Jefferson Amaya for the visitors at Hinchliffe Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 3, 2026

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