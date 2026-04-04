4.3.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
A hat-trick of penalties by Ajmeer Spengler delivered a 3-2 win for the 10-man New York Cosmos over the Charlotte Independence, canceling out goals by USL Academy products Viggo Ortiz and Jefferson Amaya for the visitors at Hinchliffe Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 3, 2026
- Independence Drop First Match of Campaign, Fall to Cosmos 3-2 - Charlotte Independence
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