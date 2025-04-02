4.2.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power - Game Highlights

April 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







A free kick goal by Chioma Ubogagu earns three points for Dallas Trinity FC as it wins 1-0 against DC Power FC Wednesday night at the Cotton Bowl.

