4.2.2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power - Game Highlights
April 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
A free kick goal by Chioma Ubogagu earns three points for Dallas Trinity FC as it wins 1-0 against DC Power FC Wednesday night at the Cotton Bowl.
