4.19.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Taylor Calheira scored a pair of goals and Alex Dalou recorded a goal and assist as FC Tulsa took a 4-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field, with Calheira's brace his first in the USL Championship as the visitors recorded their first multi-goal performance of the league campaign.
