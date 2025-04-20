4.19.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Taylor Calheira scored a pair of goals and Alex Dalou recorded a goal and assist as FC Tulsa took a 4-1 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field, with Calheira's brace his first in the USL Championship as the visitors recorded their first multi-goal performance of the league campaign.

