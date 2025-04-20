4.19.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Herbert Endeley scored his first goal for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC before Robert Coronado equalized a minute later for El Paso Locomotive FC as the Western Conference rivals ended in a 1-1 draw at Weidner Field.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 20, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks Split Points with El Paso Locomotive FC at Weidner Field
- Switchbacks FC to Host Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 32 against MLS Team New York Red Bulls
- Switchbacks Win at Home and Advance to Round of 32 in Open Cup
- Switchbacks Fall on the Road Against Monterey Bay FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Academy Signings Alessandro "Nino" Maldonado and Chase Gozdieski