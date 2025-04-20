4.19.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Herbert Endeley scored his first goal for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC before Robert Coronado equalized a minute later for El Paso Locomotive FC as the Western Conference rivals ended in a 1-1 draw at Weidner Field.

