4.19.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







AV ALTA FC lost its perfect home record despite a free kick goal from Eduardo Blancas as first-half goals from Jack Denton and Luis Gil powered Spokane Velocity FC to a 2-1 win at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

