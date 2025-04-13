4.13.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Texoma FC - Game Highlights
April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC hands Texoma FC fifth consecutive loss in 4-1 contest, as goals from Derek Waldeck, Shavon John-Brown, Anuar Peláez and Ish Jome power hosts to largest victory in club history at ONE Spokane Stadium.
