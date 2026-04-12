4.11.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Medgy Alexandre, Jack Denton, and Shavon John-Brown scored as Spokane Velocity FC dispatched the Richmond Kickers in a 3-1 win to remain perfect at ONE Spokane Stadium this season.
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