4.11.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Medgy Alexandre, Jack Denton, and Shavon John-Brown scored as Spokane Velocity FC dispatched the Richmond Kickers in a 3-1 win to remain perfect at ONE Spokane Stadium this season.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026

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