4.11.2026: FC Naples vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Christopher Garcia scored two goals after subbing on in the 63rd minute, securing a 2-0 victory for FC Naples over Sarasota Paradise as the in-state rivals faced off for the first time both as professional sides at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
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