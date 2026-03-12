(312) Day Gets a 3-Point Upgrade

Published on March 12, 2026

Chicago Sky News Release







(CHICAGO'S SOUTH SIDE) - The Chicago Sky and the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee are partnering with Gatorade to bring the WNBA's Line 'Em Up initiative to Chicago. In collaboration with the Chicago Park District, Hamilton Park on Chicago's South Side was selected as the first community basketball court to be painted with the WNBA's Fire Orange 3-point line - a visible, powerful symbol to inspire girls and women to play basketball.

"Chicago is one of the greatest basketball cities in the world, and the courts in our neighborhoods are where that love of the game begins," said Nadia Rawlinson, Chicago Sky Co-owner and Operating Chairman. "As we prepare to welcome the world for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 this July, we're proud to partner with Gatorade to launch the Line 'Em Up initiative here in Chicago, investing in the spaces where girls first pick up a basketball and making it clear that they belong on these courts and in the game."

Gatorade, headquartered in Chicago, is the first official partner of the Line 'Em Up legacy project in Chicago. Supporting the ongoing participation of young female athletes in sports and making sure they have access to science-driven hydration, nutrition, and resources to fuel their performance are key components of Gatorade's 'Fuel Tomorrow' initiative.

"At Gatorade, we believe every athlete deserves the opportunity to play, compete, and dream big," said Carolyn Braff, PepsiCo VP of Sports and Entertainment. "Partnering with the Chicago Sky and the WNBA All-Star Host Committee on Line 'Em Up is about making the game more visible and accessible for girls across Chicago, and celebrating the energy and talent shaping the future of women's basketball."

Located in the Englewood community on Chicago's South Side, Hamilton Park Cultural Center totals 28.88 acres and features two gymnasiums, an auditorium, dance studio, archery range, and a multi-purpose room. Outside, the park offers a swimming pool, baseball/softball diamonds, basketball, handball, tennis courts, and playground.

"The Chicago Park District is honored to partner with the Chicago Sky and the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee to unveil the very first Line 'Em Up community court here at Hamilton Park," said Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO. "Parks are where Chicagoans come together, and today we are making sure that every child, especially every girl, sees that these courts and these opportunities are for them."

Taking the first shot from the new WNBA Fire Orange 3-point line at Hamilton Park was Host Committee Ambassador, Chicago Sky Legend, and 4x WNBA 3-Point Champion Allie Quigley, along with students from Englewood STEM High School, Charles W. Earle STEM Elementary School, Benjamin E. Mays Elementary Academy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy of Social Justice. The students also took part in a basketball clinic hosted by Quigley along with Host Committee Ambassador, Chicago Sky Legend, and the South Side of Chicago's own Linnae Harper.

"The future of the game is in great hands based on what I saw in our clinic today," said Quigley. "If this court, and the WNBA Fire Orange line, inspires young girls to keep playing and dreaming bigger, then that's what it's all about."

"The Line 'Em Up Project means extended hope in Chicago," said Harper. "It means so much to me to see what was once viewed as an under-utilized court, now turned into an opportunity for young girls in Chicago to learn, grow, and envision themselves on bigger platforms in the game of basketball one day."

Additional courts are planned now through July in the lead up to AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026, which takes place July 23-25, 2026.

About (312) Day

(312) Day (March 12) is an annual celebration of Chicago culture, communities, and local pride that is named after the city's original 312 area code. Established in 1947, 312 was once the area code for the entire Chicago metropolitan area. Many Chicagoans use (312) Day as a day of community service or to raise awareness for local businesses and causes.







