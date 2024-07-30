3 New Players Join Brooklyn FC Ahead of August 31st Season Kickoff

July 30, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed three new players ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Samantha Rosette, Tori Hansen, and Nikia Smith were selected for their early career achievements and passion on the field.

Samantha Rosette (Defender) is a Bronx native who has played internationally with RCSA in France where they secured promotion to D1 and FC Gintra and BIIK where she competed in the Champions League.

"Born and raised in NYC, playing for Brooklyn FC after being abroad for my entire professional career is really a homecoming for me," said Rosette. "Being here in its inaugural season is such a special opportunity to build a long-lasting women's football presence in my home city, is not something I'm taking lightly. I couldn't be more honored and excited, and can't wait to get to work!"

Tori Hansen (Defender) is from Raleigh, NC. In 2023, she signed with Orlando Pride and joined Australian A-League team Melbourne Victory on loan for the 2023-24 season. She also played for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 2019 to 2022 and was named captain twice. She was a Honda Award finalist, named College Soccer News All-America First Team, NCAA.com Best XI, All-ACC First Team, NCAA All-Tournament Team, ACC All-Tournament Team, and United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team. She also was the UNC 2022 Player of the Year and Defensive MVP and won both the Ashley Riggs Connection Award and Coaches Award.

"I'm super excited to be back playing in the US for a club like Brooklyn FC," said Hansen. "I know that the support we will receive from the city and community will be unmatched. I love everything the club stands for and can't wait to get started!"

Nikia Smith (Defender) is from Bolingbrook, IL. She previously played for FC Ramat HaSharon of the Israeli Ligat Nashim through 2022 before joining the Courage as a trialist in the 2023 preseason camp. She also played for Northwestern from 2014 to 2018.

"I'm beyond blessed to be a part of a ground-breaking club emerging from such a vibrant city," said Smith. "I'm excited to get to work and make things happen for the club!"

Brooklyn FC will announce additional players and its coaching staff in the coming weeks as it prepares to kick off its first women's season on August 31st.

