3.28.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Sarasota Paradise recorded its first win in the club's USL League One history as Aaron Walker scored the lone goal of the match in the 8th minute for a 1-0 victory over Portland Hearts of Pine in the first meeting between the two sides at Premier Sports Campus.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2026

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