3.28.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Sarasota Paradise recorded its first win in the club's USL League One history as Aaron Walker scored the lone goal of the match in the 8th minute for a 1-0 victory over Portland Hearts of Pine in the first meeting between the two sides at Premier Sports Campus.
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2026
- Cosmos Earn First Home Win at Hinchliffe - New York Cosmos
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Shine in Close Draw - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Hearts of Pine Come up Short 1-0 to Sarasota Paradise on the Road - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Early Goal & Stout Defense Power Paradise to Historic First Win - Sarasota Paradise
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