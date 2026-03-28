USL1 Fort Wayne FC

3.28.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video


Sebastián Guenzatti and Davide Galazzini scored in each half to deliver the New York Cosmos their first win in the club's USL League One history as Derrek Chan made four saves to secure a 2-0 victory for the hosts over Fort Wayne FC at Hinchliffe Stadium.

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