3.28.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Sebastián Guenzatti and Davide Galazzini scored in each half to deliver the New York Cosmos their first win in the club's USL League One history as Derrek Chan made four saves to secure a 2-0 victory for the hosts over Fort Wayne FC at Hinchliffe Stadium.
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