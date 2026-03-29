3.28.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights
Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Collin Anderson scored in the 67th minute to rescue a point for AV ALTA FC with a 2-2 draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC after the hosts were reduced to 10 players with Adam Aoumaich, Tobi Adewole and Omar Hernandez finding the back of the net at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
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