3.27.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







A Spokane Velocity FC own goal in the 2nd minute opened the scoring before Luis Álvarez converted a first-half penalty and recorded an assist as Javen Romero and Miles Lyons also found the back of the net to power the Charlotte Independence to a dominant 4-0 win at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







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