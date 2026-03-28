3.27.2026: Charlotte Independence vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
A Spokane Velocity FC own goal in the 2nd minute opened the scoring before Luis Álvarez converted a first-half penalty and recorded an assist as Javen Romero and Miles Lyons also found the back of the net to power the Charlotte Independence to a dominant 4-0 win at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 27, 2026
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- Charlotte Blasts Spokane in Home Opener, 4-0 - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers Fall 1-0 to One Knoxville on the Road - Richmond Kickers
- Game Preview: Sarasota Paradise vs Portland Hearts of Pine - Sarasota Paradise
- Kickers Return to the Road for Matchup with One Knoxville SC - Richmond Kickers
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