USL1 FC Naples

3.21.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video


Kevin O'Connor scored the lone goal in FC Naples' 1-0 win as it remains perfect in USL League One competition against the Richmond Kickers, who played with 10 men after the 43rd minute at City Stadium.

Check out the FC Naples Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from March 21, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central