3.21.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Kevin O'Connor scored the lone goal in FC Naples' 1-0 win as it remains perfect in USL League One competition against the Richmond Kickers, who played with 10 men after the 43rd minute at City Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 21, 2026

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