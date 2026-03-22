3.21.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Kevin O'Connor scored the lone goal in FC Naples' 1-0 win as it remains perfect in USL League One competition against the Richmond Kickers, who played with 10 men after the 43rd minute at City Stadium.
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