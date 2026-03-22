3.21.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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AV Alta FC and Portland Hearts of Pine played to a scoreless draw Saturday night at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, the third time the two second-year clubs have shared points in their head-to-head history.
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