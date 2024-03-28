23 AquaSox Alumni on 2024 Opening Day Rosters

EVERETT, WA: Major League Baseball Opening Day is here! As America's pastime picks back up after a winter of hibernation, the Everett AquaSox would like to acknowledge its alumni who used to grace Funko Field and now find themselves on 2024 MLB Opening Day rosters.

There are 23 former AquaSox currently on active Major League rosters. These alumni played for Everett as far back as 2011 and as recently as 2023.

Here is a list of these current Major Leaguers who honed their skills in AquaSox uniforms:

- Jose Caballero (2021): Tampa Bay Rays

- Isaiah Campbell (2021-2022): Boston Red Sox

- JP Crawford (2023): Seattle Mariners

- Enyel De Los Santos (2015): San Diego Padres

- Emerson Hancock (2021): Seattle Mariners

- Mitch Haniger (2022): Seattle Mariners

- George Kirby (2019, 2021): Seattle Mariners

- Andrew Kittredge (2011, 2014): St. Louis Cardinals

- Stephen Kolek (2021): San Diego Padres

- Dominic Leone (2012): Chicago White Sox

- Ketel Marte (2012, 2016): Arizona Diamondbacks

- Bryce Miller (2022): Seattle Mariners

- Dylan Moore (2023): Seattle Mariners

- Tyler O'Neill (2014): Boston Red Sox

- Emilio Pagan (2013): Cincinnati Reds

- James Paxton (2014): Los Angeles Dodgers

- Cal Raleigh (2018): Seattle Mariners

- Julio Rodriguez (2021): Seattle Mariners

- JP Sears (2017): Oakland Athletics

- Austin Shenton (2019, 2021): Tampa Bay Rays

- Chris Taylor (2012): Los Angeles Dodgers

- Abraham Torro (2022): Oakland Athletics

- Ryan Yarbrough (2014): Los Angeles Dodgers

Everett has become a place where future big-league stars are born, a trend that fans can expect to continue in 2024. The AquaSox starts this season in Hillsboro on April 5 and Opening Night at Funko Field is slated for Tuesday, April 9 at 7:05 p.m.

