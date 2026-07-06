2026 Women's Fall Season Mini Ticket Pack on Sale Now

Published on July 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The champions are back! As LSC returns from capturing the 2026 Gainbridge Super League title, the Gals in Green are ready to defend their crown. LSC fans can secure their seats by purchasing the 2026 Women's Fall Season Mini Pack.

The Greens' Fall Season Mini Pack includes admission to the women's home opener against Brooklyn FC on Saturday, Aug. 15. Fans can then choose any two of the five additional home matches included in the ticket package for purchase.

2026 Fall Home Matches

Saturday, Aug. 15 - vs. Brooklyn FC (7 p.m. ET) - Included

Friday, Sept. 11 - vs. Carolina Ascent FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Sept. 25 - vs. Dallas Trinity FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 4 - at Tampa Bay Sun FC (5 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 23 - vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 13 - vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Don't miss the start of the Lexington Women's Champions' return! From a home opener match with Brooklyn FC followed by a championship rematch against Carolina Ascent FC, the 2026 Women's Fall Season Mini Pack is the perfect way to see the returning champs in action.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 6, 2026

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