Lexington SC Adds University of Tennessee Midfielder Mac Midgley to Fall Roster

Published on July 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has further bolstered its midfield with the signing of Macaira "Mac" Midgley to its Gainbridge Super League roster, pending league and federation approval.

"I feel so incredibly blessed to be starting my professional career with Lexington SC," said Midgley. "This organization felt like the perfect place to continue developing while competing at the highest level, and having fun while doing it. I look forward to chasing another trophy with the team!"

Midgley joins LSC from the University of Tennessee, where she compiled a decorated four-year collegiate career with the Lady Volunteers. The Michigan native made 70 appearances in Knoxville, tallying eight goals and 10 assists.

As a senior, Midgley earned Fourth Team All-America honors alongside her Tennessee and Lexington SC teammate Ally Brown in 2025. The duo became the fourth set of Tennessee teammates to be named All-American in the same season.

Midgley also garnered United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Southeast Region honors, an All-SEC Second Team recognition and CSC Academic All-District honors in 2025, again alongside Brown.

In 2021, Midgley was also invited to participate in a U-20 United States Women's National Team camp.

Coming out of high school, she was ranked the No. 12 midfielder and No. 32 player overall by Top Drawer Soccer/IMG Academy.

Midgley joins Katie Murray as the first two additions announced to LSC's 2026 Fall roster.

2026 Fall Roster

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Ally Brown, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Regan Steigleder, Cassie Rohan, Gracie Falla

Midfielders: Taylor Aylmer, Mac Midgley, Tati Fung, Addie McCain, Darya Rajaee, Nicole Vernis, Katie Murray

Forwards: Hannah White, Amber Nguyen, McKenzie Weinert, Catherine Barry, Sarah Griffith







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 6, 2026

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