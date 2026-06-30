Black Diamond Pest Control Joins the Lexington Sporting Club Family

Published on June 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to partner with Black Diamond Pest Control, the region's premier pest control provider known for its industry-leading service, as the club's Official Pest Control Partner.

Founded in 1940, Black Diamond Pest Control has been protecting homes and businesses for more than 85 years and has grown into one of the nation's largest independently operated pest control companies.

"As a proud supporter of the Lexington community, Black Diamond Pest Control could not be more excited to join the championship culture surrounding Lexington Sporting Club," said David Chapman, president of Black Diamond Lexington Franchise. "This partnership allows us to connect with local families, support an incredible organization and continue investing in the communities we proudly serve. We can't wait to celebrate many GOALLLLS together."

The organization has earned national recognition for its commitment to customer service, including the 2025 Louisville Community's Choice Award and the 2025 Angie's List Super Service Award. Black Diamond is also ranked the No. 48 pest control company in North America by "PCT Magazine" and holds Thumbtack Top Pro status.

"We're incredibly grateful to welcome Black Diamond Pest Control as a partner of Lexington Sporting Club," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for LSC. "Black Diamond Pest Control and LSC are two organizations committed to serving families in Central Kentucky, and this partnership is about much more than business; it's about investing in our community, creating great experiences for our fans and continuing to grow the world's beautiful game."

Black Diamond's commitment to serving families and communities throughout the Bluegrass naturally aligns with Lexington Sporting Club's mission. The partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences while continuing to invest in the growth of professional soccer in Central Kentucky.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 30, 2026

Black Diamond Pest Control Joins the Lexington Sporting Club Family - Lexington Sporting Club

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