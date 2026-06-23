McKenzie Hawkins Commits to University of Kentucky for 2028 Season

Published on June 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Sixteen-year-old Lexington Sporting Club midfielder McKenzie Hawkins has committed to the University of Kentucky. She will join the Wildcats for the 2028 season.

Hawkins signed an Academy contract with LSC in February, allowing her to train with the club and be made available for roster selection on Gainbridge Super League matchdays without forfeiting NCAA eligibility.

"I chose UK because of how engaged Troy [Fabiano] and his coaching staff are in helping me develop so that I can reach my goals in soccer," said Hawkins. "UK also has a culture of excellence that I'm excited to be a part of."

Hawkins credited Lexington Sporting Club for the support she received and its dedication to her development as a young player.

"This opportunity wouldn't be possible without LSC, especially the staff who have supported me and teammates who have pushed me in training every day," she said. "I'm so grateful for the role this club has played in my development."

The No. 1-ranked high school girls soccer player in the state of Washington's Class of 2028, per PrepSoccer.com, is the latest success story from LSC's youth system.

She joins Andrew Caborn and Garrett Addams, two former members of the men's U-20 Academy squad who signed deals with the club's USL Championship team earlier this season, and many others who have found their fit at the NCAA level.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 23, 2026

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