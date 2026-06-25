Lexington Sporting Club Signs Katie Murray to Roster for Fall 2026 Season

Published on June 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the first offseason acquisition to its Gainbridge Super League squad Thursday with the signing of midfielder Katie Murray, pending league and federation approval.

Murray's professional career spans eight years and four countries, most recently with the Gainbridge Super League's Spokane Zephyr FC for the past two seasons.

The Cincinnati native appeared in eight matches for Zephyr FC a season ago, winning 75% of her tackles in 389 minutes played after recovering from injury. The year prior, Murray made 25 appearances for Spokane with 20 starts, scoring three goals and logging two assists. She also won 77% of her tackles with 16 interceptions and 29 clearances.

"Growing up just down the road, Lexington has always felt like a familiar community," said Murray. "The club's competitive, winning culture aligns with who I am as a player, and I'm excited to join an organization that truly values its players and is committed to helping them succeed."

Prior to her Spokane tenure, Murray signed with the NWSL's Washington Spirit as a national team replacement player in 2022 and returned the following season as a pre-season non-roster invitee.

Internationally, Murray spent four seasons abroad from 2019-22. She began her career with IK Myran in top-flight Finland where she made 23 appearances across all competitions before signing with UD Tenerife of the Spanish first division the following season.

After two seasons with Tenerife, Murray moved to the Netherlands to join PEC Zwolle for a single campaign. She appeared in 18 regular season matches and played every minute of the club's lone KNVB Beker match, also referred to as the Dutch Cup, against ADO Den Haag.

Collegiately, Murray attended the University of Illinois and made 73 appearances across her four years. She tallied 13 goals and four assists, racking up 2018 Big Ten All-Tournament Team and All-Conference Second Team honors as a senior.

Murray joins Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung, Addie McCain, Darya Rajaee and Nicole Vernis as midfielders inked to Lexington's 2026 Fall roster.

2026 Fall Roster

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Ally Brown, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Regan Steigleder, Cassie Rohan, Gracie Falla

Midfielders: Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung, Addie McCain, Darya Rajaee, Nicole Vernis, Katie Murray

Forwards: Hannah White, Amber Nguyen, McKenzie Weinert, Catherine Barry, Sarah Griffith







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.