2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup: Competition Format

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







We're just over a week away from the start of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, Dan Lucas tells you what you need to know about the competition's format.







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